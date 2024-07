videoDetails

DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record

Sonam | Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 01:54 AM IST

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Update: The holy Amarnath Yatra started from 29th June. Today it has been 7 days since the journey started. The number of devotees coming to see Baba is increasing every day. In the last 6 days after the start of the Yatra, so many devotees have reached the shrine of Baba Barfani that a record has been made.