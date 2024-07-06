videoDetails

DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh

Sonam | Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 01:52 AM IST

There is a provision for Friday holiday in most of the madrassas of Madhya Pradesh. And Sunday is the study day. According to the rules of the Education Department, there should be holiday in all educational institutions only on Sunday. But this rule is not being followed. Not only this, when we talked to some Madrasa operators, the answer we got was that since Namaz has special significance on Friday, i.e. Jumma, hence a holiday will be kept on this day.