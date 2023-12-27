trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703272
Alia Bhatt Faces Trolling After Animated Reaction to Birthday Cake Fire; Critics Call it 'Overacting Ki Dukaan

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Alia Bhatt found herself in the midst of online trolling when a video of her animated reaction to a fire on her birthday cake surfaced. Critics labeled it as the 'Dukaan of Overacting,' mocking her expressive response. The trolling highlights the scrutiny and opinions celebrities face on social media. While some found it entertaining, others criticized Alia for what they deemed as over-the-top reactions. The incident sheds light on the challenges celebrities face in the public eye, where every moment is subject to varying interpretations and reactions from the audience

