videoDetails

Manmohan Singh's Final Journey Begins

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Former PM Manmohan Singh's last journey begins. Dr. Manmohan Singh will be cremated. The last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat. Heavy security deployed outside the house. 21 gun salute will be given. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. The last journey begins. The body will reach the AICC headquarters.