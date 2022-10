Ananya Panday takes Kareena’s ‘Poo’ avatar for Halloween bash

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

A star-studded Halloween bash was witnessed in Mumbai. From Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, B-town stars cladded in fancy attires. But Ananya Panday took all the spotlight with her stand-out attire. Giving a major wardrobe inspo, Ananya was seen donning the ‘Poo’ avatar from K3G.