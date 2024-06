videoDetails

CBI will clean up NEET!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 12:36 AM IST

Taal Thok Ke: CBI investigation has started in the case of irregularities in NEET exam. The Education Ministry has taken this decision. Along with this, action has been taken against the DG of NTA and he has been removed. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given the command of NTA.