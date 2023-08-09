trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646860
Big News For Ranveer Singh Fans, Ranveer To Replace SRK In Don 3 | Shah Rukh Khan | Priyanka Chopra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
It's confirmed! Ranveer Singh will indeed be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Asia Cup 2023: 'Take It As Just Another Game Of Cricket' Anil Kumble On Tackling India-Pakistan
Asia Cup 2023: 'Take It As Just Another Game Of Cricket' Anil Kumble On Tackling India-Pakistan
A good news from Chandrayaan...!
A good news from Chandrayaan...!
What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?
What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?
BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today
BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today
Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani
Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani

