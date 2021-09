Bollywood Breaking: Actor Kartik Aaryan wanders the way, the police asks for a selfie ahead of helping

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his film Freddy in Panchgani. A few days ago, Karthik Aryan took his car for a drive amidst the greenery and lost his way. When he asked the patrolling police the way, he helped them but before that, they took some selfies.