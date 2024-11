videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: What's Operation 'Kavach' in Delhi?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

The last 24 hours have been very tough for criminals in Delhi... To clear the stain of the crime capital, the police has launched an organized war against gangsters... The name of this 'war' against crime is 'Operation Kavach'...