Bollywood Breaking: Katrina looks excited for Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny's 'Shiddat' with Radhika Madan

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that she has wrapped up the tight schedule of 'Tiger 3. Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to praise Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal's film 'Shiddat' co-starring Radhika Madan.