Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Police are now seen in action mode in the uproar during idol immersion in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered an FIR naming Salman as the main accused in the shooting. Police have picked up dozens of people from Maharajganj for questioning. The outpost incharge of violence affected police station Hardi and Mahsi has been suspended. Watch Top 50 News of the day.