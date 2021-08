Bollywood Breaking: What is Amitabh Bachchan's connection with Afghanistan?

One Bollywood film that was shot in Afghanistan was Amitabh Bachchan's Khuda Gawah (1992). A scene in Buzkashi (a game played while riding horses) was filmed in and around Mazar-i-Sharif during 'very difficult times'. In 2013, Amitabh recalled the entire experience in a Facebook post.