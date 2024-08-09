Advertisement
Watch Exclusive Report on Bijamandal Sun Temple Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
On Nag Panchami, not only Sanatanis from across the country but also from across the world worship the serpent god. But today we will not talk about worship but about the ban on worship. There is a campus named Bijamandal in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. The administration has put a lock on it. Many Sanatanis and historians claim that this Bijamandal is not a mosque but a Vijay Mandir. and worship is done here on the day of Nag Panchami. But the district administration says that according to the ASI documents, this campus is not the remains of a temple but a mosque… Not only this, worship cannot be done here because it is a protected building of the ASI. According to the collector's order, if anyone worships, he can be fined. He can also be sent to jail.

