Bollywood Breaking: Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui rages on stars?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one angry young actor. When Nawaz was asked about posting the holiday pictures of the stars ​he says, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. ...Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo.