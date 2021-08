Bollywood Breaking: Will Aamir Khan change the fate of Kashmir?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has said that Jammu and Kashmir's Film Policy-2021, introduced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will provide more convenience for shooting films in the Valley. J&K is known for its beautiful places. The new film policy was launched by the Lieutenant Governor on Thursday at a function in the presence of Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.