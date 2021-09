Business Of Cinema: Story of Paes-Bhupathi; How they separate at the peak of success?

The Indian tennis pair, who ruled the hearts of people in the 90s, will once again be seen on the OTT platform. In this upcoming series on Zee 5, people will probably get to know for the first time how the pair broke up. In this show of Business of Cinema, watch what both of them have to say for each other now.