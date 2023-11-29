trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693571
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal has been cleared by the Censor Board but with a few changes. The Central Board of Film Certification gave the film an Adults Only (A) certificate and asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes.
