Did Badshah Really Trips And Falls Down During Concert? | Zee News English

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Popular rapper Badshah has many fans across the globe. Recently, a video went viral online where the performer tripped badly during the concert. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms. After the incident, the singer-rapper himself issued a clarification.
