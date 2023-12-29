trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703916
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Disha Patani Dazzles in a Gorgeous Green Top, Showcasing Stunning Style

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
: Witness the stunning elegance of Disha Patani as she graces the scene in a captivating green top. Her impeccable fashion sense and radiant charm redefine style, making a statement that's as vibrant as the color she wears.

All Videos

Sara Tendulkar Stuns in Bodycon Dress, Radiating Effortless Elegance
Play Icon0:15
Sara Tendulkar Stuns in Bodycon Dress, Radiating Effortless Elegance
Pakistan Drone Attack: BSP to shoot down Pakistani drones in the air
Play Icon1:56
Pakistan Drone Attack: BSP to shoot down Pakistani drones in the air
Massive Gathering: 2100 Women Participate in Durduriya Puja and Pran Pratishtha Program of Shri Ganesh in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:13
Massive Gathering: 2100 Women Participate in Durduriya Puja and Pran Pratishtha Program of Shri Ganesh in Ayodhya
Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
Play Icon0:22
 Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?
Play Icon0:54
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?

Trending Videos

Sara Tendulkar Stuns in Bodycon Dress, Radiating Effortless Elegance
play icon0:15
Sara Tendulkar Stuns in Bodycon Dress, Radiating Effortless Elegance
Pakistan Drone Attack: BSP to shoot down Pakistani drones in the air
play icon1:56
Pakistan Drone Attack: BSP to shoot down Pakistani drones in the air
Massive Gathering: 2100 Women Participate in Durduriya Puja and Pran Pratishtha Program of Shri Ganesh in Ayodhya
play icon1:13
Massive Gathering: 2100 Women Participate in Durduriya Puja and Pran Pratishtha Program of Shri Ganesh in Ayodhya
Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
play icon0:22
Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?
play icon0:54
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?