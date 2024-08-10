videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Manish Sisodia Bail

Aug 10, 2024

To The Point: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has come out of jail after 17 months. A crowd of AAP workers was seen to welcome him yesterday evening. Meanwhile, there is also speculation that Manish Sisodia may once again be given a big responsibility. The responsibility to be given to Sisodia is being discussed everywhere. The market of speculations is hot. However, BJP says that getting bail does not mean the case is over and Sisodia has not been acquitted yet.