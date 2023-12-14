trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698842
Elli AvrRam Celebrates 10 Years in the Indian Film Industry with 'CONJURING KANNAPPAN' Screening!

Dec 14, 2023
Elli AvrRam marks a spectacular 10-year journey in the Indian Film Industry , To commemorate this milestone, she hosts an exclusive screening for industry friends, providing a sneak peek into her first horror comedy Tamil film, 'CONJURING KANNAPPAN.' The film, currently rocking the South, adds another feather to Elli's cap of cinematic success.

