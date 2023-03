videoDetails

First time in 62 years, Oscars' red carpet turned into ‘Champange’ in 2023

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

The world-famous Oscars' red carpet is no more, it has turned into "Champagne". The new carpet color was unveiled at the annual Oscars carpet rollout in Los Angeles. This was done just days before Sunday's ceremony.