Surendra Rajput launches scathing attack on BJP over Encounters in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Surendra Rajput Vs Shivam Tyagi: Today in Zee News' special program Takkar, there was a big debate between senior Congress leader Surendra Rajput ji and BJP's fiery spokesperson Shivam Tyagi ji. During this, the question was asked whether encounters are taking place in UP on the basis of caste?