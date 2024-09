videoDetails

Bulldozer Action behind Gujarat's Somnath Temple Illegal Construction

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Bulldozer action has come to light against illegal encroachment on government land behind Somnath Temple in Gujarat. 36 JCBs and 70 tractors are involved in the operation. During this period, more than 1500 police officers have been deployed.