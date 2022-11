"Granfluencers": Elderly influencers take social-media by storm, debunk age myths | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Social media has historically been a young person’s game. Recently, however we’ve seen a new wave of influencers who are paving their own way on social media, who are they? Granfluencers. A new wave of senior citizens is staking their claim in the digital world. Cooking, Styling, Modelling, dancing, and you name it.