Politics Sparks Over Assam Muslim Marriage Divorce Registration Bill 2024

Sonam|Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Chief Minister of Assam presented a new bill in the assembly today. After which the opposition parties opened a front against Himanta. Today CM Himanta has presented the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Bill in the assembly.. After the introduction of this bill, the 90-year-old law will change. And after this change, the registration of Muslim marriage will not be done by the Qazi. Rather, now the government will register the marriage. Along with this, registration of child marriage will also be considered illegal. Now all the political parties are putting the government in the dock regarding this bill of the government. They are accusing the government that the government is making laws by targeting Muslims... We will debate on this today.

