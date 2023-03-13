NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Hype…” Vikas Malu denies wife’s allegations regarding Satish Kaushik’s death

|Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu refuted the allegations made by his estranged wife over actor Satish Kaushik’s death case. Saanvi Malu had alleged her husband Vikash Malu’s role behind actor Satish Kaushik’s death. She accused Vikash of not wanting to pay a loan of Rs 15 crore which was given by Satish Kaushik. Refuting Saanvi’s allegation, Vikash said that he had only family relations with Satish Kaushik and they both were not involved in any business.

All Videos

Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
1:3
Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
4:57
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
3:50
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
14:58
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
4:54
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt

Trending Videos

1:3
Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
4:57
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
3:50
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
14:58
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
4:54
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
Satish Kaushik death,