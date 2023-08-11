trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647672
Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie is now on the big screens today, August 10. The film marks the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. Fans of superstar Rajinikanth were seen celebrating outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer'.

