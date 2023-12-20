trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701051
Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Fashion Elicits 'Main Lut Put Gya' Cheers from Fans

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's exquisite traditional fashion choices have left fans in awe, with many expressing their admiration by singing the popular song "Main Lut Put Gya." The Bollywood star's stunning looks are garnering major attention and turning heads in the world of fashion.

VIRAL VIDEO : Man Poses with Giant King Cobra in Viral Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Poses with Giant King Cobra in Viral Video
Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla Meets Jagdeep Dhankhar
Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla Meets Jagdeep Dhankhar
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Kid Throws Snake, Thinking It's a Twig for Dog to Fetch
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Kid Throws Snake, Thinking It's a Twig for Dog to Fetch
I-T raids on premises of Trinamool Congress MLA Bayron Biswas
I-T raids on premises of Trinamool Congress MLA Bayron Biswas
President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief over Vice President Mimicry Issue
President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief over Vice President Mimicry Issue

