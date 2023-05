videoDetails

Johnny Depp Gets Teary-Eyed As He Receives 7-Minute Standing Ovation For ‘Jeanne Du Barry’

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Actor Johnny Depp made a power-packed comeback at Cannes 2023. He made his comeback with the historical drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'. Honoring the moment, Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation for his performance. Depp held back tears as the audience in the south of France applauded his portrayal of King Louis XV.