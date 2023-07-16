trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636425
kiara advani wore white jacket spotted on airport fans says sidharth malhotras wife is number one

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
एक्ट्रेस कियारा आडवाणी(Kiara Advani) हाल ही में एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुई हैं. उन्होंने सफेद रंग का बेहद ही प्यारा जैकेट पहना हुआ था. इस देख फैंस बोले लगे- सिद्दार्थ की दुल्हनिया नंबर-1. देखें वीडियो.
