Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, accompanied by her husband Shriram Nene, visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The video of their temple visit has swiftly gone viral on social media, showcasing the couple's reverence and devotion. Fans have showered praise on Madhuri's humble gesture, with one user noting, 'While many are celebrating vacations, her visit to the temple is truly commendable.

