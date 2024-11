videoDetails

Rajneeti: Assam’s Karimganj Renamed as Shreebhumi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

The Assam cabinet has decided to rename Karimganj district as Shreebhumi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the new name, stating that the term “Karimganj” has no roots in Assamese or Bengali languages.