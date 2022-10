#Metoo controversies lay heavy on Sajid Khan, netizens demand him to be out Bigg Boss house

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss in trouble after #Metoo controversies?. His name popped up in another ‘Me Too’ controversy. Actor Kanishka Soni has made serious allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan.