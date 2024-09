videoDetails

Pakistan opens fire in Jammu-Kashmir's Akhnoor

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Pakistan Firing in Jammu-Kashmir: Pakistan has opened fire from across the border in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Information has been received about one BSF jawan being injured in the firing. Retaliatory firing has been done in India also. Ceasefire has been going on between Pakistan and India for some time and in such a situation, Pakistan has once again opened fire before the Jammu and Kashmir elections.