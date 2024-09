videoDetails

DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

Is the Kejriwal government going to be dismissed? Is President's rule going to be imposed in Delhi? This question is being asked because the BJP MLAs in Delhi have written a letter to President Murmu, citing a constitutional crisis, demanding the dismissal of the Kejriwal government. The big thing is that the President has sent this letter to the Union Home Ministry for appropriate action.