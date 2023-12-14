trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698968
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mouni Roy's Style Perfection: Absolute Stunner in Her OOTD

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Mouni Roy is an absolute vision in her Outfit of the Day (OOTD). The Bollywood diva effortlessly exudes style and elegance, leaving everyone captivated by her stunning look.

All Videos

Loksabha Security Breach Update: 14 Opposition MPs suspended from LS
Play Icon9:9
Loksabha Security Breach Update: 14 Opposition MPs suspended from LS
Celebrating 22 Years of K3G: Capturing the Timeless Elegance of Naina, aka Rani Mukerji, in the Town
Play Icon0:14
Celebrating 22 Years of K3G: Capturing the Timeless Elegance of Naina, aka Rani Mukerji, in the Town
Shanaya's Adorable Dance to 'Kajra Re': A Delightful Blend of Fun and Charm
Play Icon0:53
Shanaya's Adorable Dance to 'Kajra Re': A Delightful Blend of Fun and Charm
Parliament Security Breach: Neelam, one of accused, being taken to Patiala House Court
Play Icon12:34
Parliament Security Breach: Neelam, one of accused, being taken to Patiala House Court
Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana's Spiritual Sojourn: Offering Prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple
Play Icon0:37
Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana's Spiritual Sojourn: Offering Prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Trending Videos

Loksabha Security Breach Update: 14 Opposition MPs suspended from LS
play icon9:9
Loksabha Security Breach Update: 14 Opposition MPs suspended from LS
Celebrating 22 Years of K3G: Capturing the Timeless Elegance of Naina, aka Rani Mukerji, in the Town
play icon0:14
Celebrating 22 Years of K3G: Capturing the Timeless Elegance of Naina, aka Rani Mukerji, in the Town
Shanaya's Adorable Dance to 'Kajra Re': A Delightful Blend of Fun and Charm
play icon0:53
Shanaya's Adorable Dance to 'Kajra Re': A Delightful Blend of Fun and Charm
Parliament Security Breach: Neelam, one of accused, being taken to Patiala House Court
play icon12:34
Parliament Security Breach: Neelam, one of accused, being taken to Patiala House Court
Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana's Spiritual Sojourn: Offering Prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple
play icon0:37
Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana's Spiritual Sojourn: Offering Prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple