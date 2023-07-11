NewsVideos
OMG 2 Teaser RELEASE: Akshay Kumar In Lord Shiva Avatar, fans call it ‘Blockbuster’

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Oh My God 2 is one of the year's most-awaited films. Fans have been waiting for Akshay Kumar's new look since the film's announcement. That demand has been met, as the makers have revealed the first look with its amazing teaser.

