Zee Helpline: Watch Exclusive Report on Pradeep Kumar From Gazipur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Zee Helpline: An employee working in the electricity department was fired from his job 1 year ago. The reason given was participation in the strike. But the truth was that he was not a part of the striking employees. Pradeep Kumar had been demanding his reinstatement since then but no hearing took place. When he called Zee Helpline, he got his rights.