Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2796576https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-politics-sparks-over-dharavi-masjid-controversy-2796576.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Dharavi Masjid Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Surrender before 'mobocracy' in Dharavi? Yes, a similar picture has emerged from the country's financial capital Mumbai. BMC's bulldozer reached Dharavi to demolish illegal construction, but the Muslim community had made more preparations than BMC, the bulldozer was not allowed to reach the illegal construction of the mosque. Thousands of people gathered outside the mosque, last night a fatwa was issued to inform the people of the area about the action to be taken by BMC. Even before the BMC bulldozer, a large number of Muslim community crowd reached the spot. The crowd vandalized BMC vehicles, pelted stones from the mosque. on one side the crowd was engaged in violent protest.

All Videos

Crowd in Bihar loots fish in Nitish Kumar's function, Video Viral
Play Icon02:26
Crowd in Bihar loots fish in Nitish Kumar's function, Video Viral
Zee Helpline: Watch Exclusive Report on Pradeep Kumar From Gazipur
Play Icon17:14
Zee Helpline: Watch Exclusive Report on Pradeep Kumar From Gazipur
'Fake IPS' officer admits to paying lakh rupees for uniform
Play Icon03:37
'Fake IPS' officer admits to paying lakh rupees for uniform
Thook Jihad: After love and land jihad, spit jihad?
Play Icon21:06
Thook Jihad: After love and land jihad, spit jihad?
Atishi takes oath as Delhi New Chief Minister
Play Icon08:37
Atishi takes oath as Delhi New Chief Minister

Trending Videos

Crowd in Bihar loots fish in Nitish Kumar's function, Video Viral
play icon2:26
Crowd in Bihar loots fish in Nitish Kumar's function, Video Viral
Zee Helpline: Watch Exclusive Report on Pradeep Kumar From Gazipur
play icon17:14
Zee Helpline: Watch Exclusive Report on Pradeep Kumar From Gazipur
'Fake IPS' officer admits to paying lakh rupees for uniform
play icon3:37
'Fake IPS' officer admits to paying lakh rupees for uniform
Thook Jihad: After love and land jihad, spit jihad?
play icon21:6
Thook Jihad: After love and land jihad, spit jihad?
Atishi takes oath as Delhi New Chief Minister
play icon8:37
Atishi takes oath as Delhi New Chief Minister