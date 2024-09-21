videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Dharavi Masjid Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Surrender before 'mobocracy' in Dharavi? Yes, a similar picture has emerged from the country's financial capital Mumbai. BMC's bulldozer reached Dharavi to demolish illegal construction, but the Muslim community had made more preparations than BMC, the bulldozer was not allowed to reach the illegal construction of the mosque. Thousands of people gathered outside the mosque, last night a fatwa was issued to inform the people of the area about the action to be taken by BMC. Even before the BMC bulldozer, a large number of Muslim community crowd reached the spot. The crowd vandalized BMC vehicles, pelted stones from the mosque. on one side the crowd was engaged in violent protest.