Permanent Roommates—Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh—returns

One of the most successful web shows that set the path right for more OTT-oriented content—Permanent Roommates starring Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh—is back, but in the voice only form. Audible has brought back the magic in audio format. Sumit and Nidhi open about their experiences of recording the show and recreating hilarious situations in this conversation with Rohit Vats.