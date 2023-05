videoDetails

PM Modi makes big statement on The Kerala Story, 'Congress destroyed the society'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Film 'The Kerala Story' was embroiled in controversies even before it hit the screens. Meanwhile the film has been released today. On the occasion of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement commenting on the Congress and said, 'Congress has destroyed the society'.