videoDetails

RRR and Chello Show one step closer to the Oscar glory, films shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

RRR and Chhello Show are a step closer to Oscar glory. The Gujarati-language Chhello Show (The Last Show), which is India's official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards in the International Feature film category, has been shortlisted for next year's Academy Awards.