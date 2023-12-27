trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703230
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering

Dec 27, 2023
Bollywood icon Salman Khan marked the joyous occasion of his 58th birthday surrounded by love and laughter, as he celebrated with his family. The heartwarming moment of cutting the birthday cake took place alongside his adorable niece, Ayat Khan, amidst the gathering of the Khan family. Salman's intimate celebration with little Ayat adds a personal touch to the festivities, offering fans a glimpse into the family's cherished moments on this special day.

