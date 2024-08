videoDetails

Know what Subhash Chandra spoke on Tiranga Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra was seen leading the Tiranga Yatra in Hisar today. Dr Chandra was warmly welcomed at many places. Meanwhile, he also had a special conversation with Zee Media, Dr Chandra said that the youth should put their energy in the interest of the country. Seeing the enthusiasm of Hisar, he said that Hisar is his own city, and he is getting a lot of love from here.