videoDetails

Doda Encounter: Army captain martyred

Sonam | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Doda Encounter: A bad news is coming from the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. An army officer has been martyred in this encounter. A Captain of 48 Rashtriya Rifles has been martyred while fighting terrorists in the forests of Patnitop. Encounter is going on here since yesterday after the information about 3 terrorists hiding in the forests of Patnitop.