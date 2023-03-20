NewsVideos
Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail, Files Case Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Actor Salman Khan has once again received death threats. The threat mail was sent on Saturday afternoon and was received at the actor's office in Mumbai.

