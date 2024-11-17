Advertisement
Jammu & Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir is full of snowfall. Wherever you look, you can see a white sheet of snow. From the famous tourist place Gulmarg to Kupwara, there is snow everywhere due to snowfall.

