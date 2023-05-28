NewsVideos
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Talks About Bollywood's Recognition Globally

May 28, 2023
The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly called the IIFA Awards began with a green carpet ceremony in Abu Dhabi and Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were the early birds on the green carpet.

Bollywood shines bright at IIFA 2023 pre-event ‘green carpet’ in Abu Dhabi; main event tonight
AR Rahman Enthralls at Green Carpet, Talks About 'Naatu Naatu' Global Recognition
Know how New Parliament is unique in many ways?
'New India is setting new goals', says PM Modi
PM Modi's first speech in new Parliament House
