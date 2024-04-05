Advertisement
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
A sudden fire outbreak at the Raipur Electricity Company has triggered a rapid deployment of emergency services, with both police and the fire brigade swiftly converging on the site. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as firefighters work diligently to contain the blaze.

